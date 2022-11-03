Las Vegas police locate previously missing 13-year-old

Aiden Holley
Aiden Holley(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:15 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: Aiden Holley was found safe, LVMPD said.

ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old last seen Thursday afternoon.

Aiden Holley was last seen Nov. 3 around 1:30 p.m. near the 5400 block of Redwood Street, near Hacienda Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard. Holley was last seen wearing a red shirt, a plaid black and red button-down shirt, black/dark blue jacket, blue jeans, gray shows, a blue beanie, black glasses and a green backpack.

Police said Holley may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Holley and his whereabouts are asked to contact the LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

