Las Vegas police look for suspects accused of stealing multiple puppies from pet stores

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who are accused of stealing multiple puppies from pet stores.

According to police, the incidents occurred “in the very early morning hours” on Oct. 24 and then again on Nov. 1.

Police said that the individuals are accused of burglarizing pet stores in the Spring Valley area and stealing multiple puppies.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Spring Valley PD and Detective H. Emry at 702-828-1926 or H13332E@LVMPD.com reference Event LLV221000090914 and Event LLV221100000413.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers: (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com.

