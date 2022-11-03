Las Vegas police look for suspects accused of stealing multiple puppies from pet stores

Las Vegas police look for suspects accused of stealing multiple puppies from pet stores
Las Vegas police look for suspects accused of stealing multiple puppies from pet stores(LVMPD Spring Valley Area Command/Facebook)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:47 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who are accused of stealing multiple puppies from pet stores.

According to police, the incidents occurred “in the very early morning hours” on Oct. 24 and then again on Nov. 1.

Police said that the individuals are accused of burglarizing pet stores in the Spring Valley area and stealing multiple puppies.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Spring Valley PD and Detective H. Emry at 702-828-1926 or H13332E@LVMPD.com reference Event LLV221000090914 and Event LLV221100000413.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers: (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

24 YEAR OLD KILLED BY DUI SUSPECT- VOD - clipped version
24-year-old Las Vegas woman killed by suspected DUI driver
LVMPD’s Cold Case Team cracking decades-old cases in Las Vegas
LVMPD’s Cold Case Team cracking decades-old cases in Las Vegas
NDOT is adding lanes to I-15 corridor between Sloan, Blue Diamond
NDOT is adding lanes to I-15 corridor between Sloan, Blue Diamond
24-year-old Las Vegas woman killed by suspected DUI driver
24-year-old Las Vegas woman killed by suspected DUI driver