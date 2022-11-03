Henderson police looking for gold SUV with ‘heavy windshield damage’ involved in hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is looking for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, the incident happened at about 1 p.m. in the area of southbound Boulder Highway and Gibson Road.

Police say the vehicle was traveling southbound on Boulder Highway, struck the pedestrian and fled the scene.

According to police, the vehicle is described as an older model gold SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban, with no license plate. The SUV is suspected to have damage to the right front bumper, “heavy windshield damage” and will be missing the right side mirror, police say.

The news release said that the suspect driver is described as a Black female adult, about 30 years old, with shoulder length brown hair.

According to police, the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Southbound Boulder Highway was closed at Gibson while the investigation was underway.

No additional information was provided.

