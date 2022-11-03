Forecast Outlook- 11/3/2022

A cold storm is passing across Southern Nevada on Thursday, keeping scattered showers in the forecast through the afternoon. Drier weather returns for the weekend before another storm moves into Southern Nevada early next week.

After a soggy morning commute, we’ll see fewer showers this afternoon and evening. Temperatures are running nearly 20° below average for this time of year with highs in the mid 50s. We’ll see low temperatures tonight dip down into the low 40s and 30s.

This storm pushes east on Friday with highs staying in the low 60s. The weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds with dry weather across Southern Nevada. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday. Sunday will be warmer with low 70s and an afternoon breeze with wind speeds 10 to 20 mph.

Another storm is forecast to move into the area Monday afternoon and evening. This will bring back stronger wind with showers returning later in the day. Rain chances continue Tuesday and Wednesday with another round of cooler air. High temperatures will be running in the low 60s and upper 50s.

