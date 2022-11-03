Disney’s Frozen, the Broadway musical, coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Smith Center has announced that tickets for Disney’s Frozen, the Broadway musical, will go on sale this Friday.

According to a news release, “Frozen,” the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play a 10-day engagement at the Smith Center in Las Vegas from March 8-18, 2023.

The release says that the show will play Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m., with a 1 p.m. afternoon matinee on Thursday, March 9. Saturdays at 1p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The Smith Center says it has partnered with Disney Theatrical Productions to offer a sensory inclusive performance on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 1 p.m. The release notes the “sensory inclusive performances are designed to serve any person with a physical, emotional, intellectual, or developmental disability.” The venue says tickets for this performance will range from $20-$60. ASL tickets are also available for this performance.

Tickets for all performances will go on sale Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. at TheSmithCenter.com.

For information, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour.

