City of Las Vegas to host free Tamale and Mariachi Festival

City of Las Vegas to host Tamale & Mariachi Festival(Photo*Infinito*Pedro Franco* | City of Las Vegas)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:13 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says it will host a Tamale and Mariachi Festival next month.

According to a news release, the event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outdoors on Centennial Plaza at The Historic Fifth Street School.

The city says the event will be a “celebration of family, culture and holiday traditions.”

The festival will offer an abundance of tamale varieties from all over Latin America, the release says. The city says guests can both watch tamales being made and make their own at the community tamalada.

As part of the festivities, “attendees will enjoy live mariachi music, folklorico dance, Mexican antojitos, and a host of artisan vendors,” the city said.

The event will feature entertainment by five different mariachi bands.

Admission to the festival is free and open to the public, with a variety of vendors on hand to sell refreshments.

The Historic Fifth Street School is located at 401 S. Fourth Street.

For more information, visit ArtsLasVegas.org.

