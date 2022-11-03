Arrest report: 4 kids in car in head-on suspected DUI crash on Halloween

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four kids were in a vehicle when it hit a semi-truck head on on Halloween night, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Kayla Gonzales faces two counts of DUI and four counts of child abuse after the crash on Oct. 31 around 9:45 p.m.

The crash happened at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Marion Drive. Police said a silver Mitsubishi hit a semi-truck head on while the semi-truck was stopped at the intersection.

The driver of the semi-truck told first responders that the Mitsubishi driver may be impaired, an arrest report said. The semi-truck driver said he saw the other driver swerving immediately before the crash, the report said. The semi-truck driver also observed a male passenger and four kids in the car immediately after the crash.

Everyone in the Mitsubishi was taken to University Medical Center for treatment. Police responded to the hospital and one officer said Gonzales smelled of alcohol, the report said. Gonzales was unconscious at the time.

Two of the kids in the car suffered minor injuries, but one suffered pelvic fractures and another suffered a skull fracture and a brain bleed, the arrest report said. The male passenger suffered a broken leg.

Gonzales was not granted bail in a Thursday court hearing, according to court records. Gonzales could not attend court due to medical reasons. Her next court date was set for Nov. 7.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.