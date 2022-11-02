Winter wonderland holiday display returns to Mystic Falls Park at Sam’s Town

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Featuring more than 26,000 points of light, the winter wonderland display at Mystic Falls Park will once again return to Sam’s Town this holiday season.

According to a news release, the attraction will return at sundown on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and run through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

The holiday-themed display at Mystic Falls Park is an annual tradition at Sam’s Town that began in 1994.

As part of the festivities, guests will be enchanted by an 18-foot Christmas tree that is decorated with glistening red and gold ornaments and 5,300 twinkling lights.

In total, Sam’s Town says the holiday display features 26,350 points of light.

The property notes that it will also again host a nine-minute holiday laser light show, which is described as the centerpiece of the display.

Winter wonderland display returns to Mystic Falls Park at Sam's Town (Sam's Town)

Sam’s Town says the laser light show features a variety of classic holiday songs, including “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Let It Snow,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty the Snowman.” Performances run every hour, between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

In addition, Mystic Falls Park will make it snow in the Las Vegas desert every night through the new year, the property says.

The winter wonderland will also feature animated teddy bears that can be seen playing, dancing and decorating the park. The bears, according to Sam’s Town, were handmade by a family in Italy, and have traveled from Italy to Spain, Portugal, and across the United States to make it to Mystic Falls Park.

Those hoping to visit Santa Claus can also do so at Mystic Falls Park. Sam’s Town says Santa join in the festivities by visiting the Mystic Falls Park gazebo beginning Friday, Nov. 25 through Friday, Dec. 23.

According to Sam’s Town, “Santa will be available from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, except for 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. as Santa will be away feeding his reindeer.” Guests may take photos with Santa using their own cameras.

For more information, visit: https://www.samstownlv.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.