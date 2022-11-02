Rising inflation hits charities across Las Vegas and their ability to receive donations

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Since 1941, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada has been serving the most vulnerable populations, offering food, family and housing services.

“It has been extremely humbling when I see families come in and need our help and are so grateful,” said volunteer Cathy Flynn.

Flynn said over the past couple of months, she has noticed an increase in people needing help.

“When I first started a year and a half ago, we might have under a hundred people and on most days, we have way more than one hundred families coming so every day of the month seems to be busier and busier,” said Flynn.

“Clients are seeing a big impact in need especially as prices go up and as we all realize product availability is also struggling,” said president and CEO for Catholic Charities Tom Roberts.

Roberts said daily, the organization serves about 500 through its community meal service and over 100 through its food pantry and on Thanksgiving are expecting to serve up to 1,000.

He said due to inflation impacts, getting all the products to serve this many people is going to be extra challenging this year.

“The ability to get the costs covered, volunteers, donations for the costs of fixings, the cranberries, the stuffings, the potatoes and then the protein the turkey,” said Roberts. “We are having difficulty sourcing product and paying for product.”

Roberts said they are in need of the community’s help with food donations, specifically frozen turkeys.

“When others can help us, help them, it also opens up more heart, more room in our hearts for generosity when we share what we have with others,” said Roberts. “It makes our holiday celebrations and thanksgiving season a little more joyous.”

To make a donation to Catholic Charities you can drop off items or click HERE.

