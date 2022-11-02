Raiders GM Ziegler says fans’ frustration warranted, looking to build long term success

SARASOTA, FL (FOX5) - Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler says he understands the fans’ frustration with a 2-5 start and says the frustration is “warranted”. But Ziegler emphasized that seven games is too small of a sample size and that there is a big picture plan in place.

Ziegler sat down with FOX5 at the team hotel in Sarasota, Florida, their home base for the week of practice between road games at New Orleans and Jacksonville.

“The frustration from the fan base is totally warranted and I can appreciate their passion,” Ziegler said. “For me and for Josh (McDaniels) and the organization, there’s nothing more that we want than to win football games and to see this fan base get what they deserve which is a consistent winner. So, the frustration is warranted but I would say we’re seven games in.”

Ziegler said he had numerous trade conversations and spoke with all 31 other NFL teams in during the lead up to the trade deadline, but never found a deal that made sense from a buyer or seller standpoint.

“You can make mistakes when you get over aggressive and you’re just doing something to do something,” Ziegler said. “At the end of the day, the value didn’t work out for us and nothing worked out.”

The shutout loss at New Orleans that dropped the Raiders to 2-5 on the season did not have any impact on trade decisions at the deadline.

“To trade a high draft pick away right now for one player didn’t seem like it made a lot of sense at this point,” Ziegler said. “But that didn’t have anything to do with the New Orleans game. If it made sense and we could have traded for two players that we thought were going to impact the team, we would have done it. It just didn’t materialize that way.”

Ziegler says there is a plan in place for the long term and they are sticking to it and not wavering in their approach. He’s confident the results will come.

“The reason we were hired is to build a culture where we’re building a team year in and year out that is a consistent team, that’s consistently competing for championships, is consistently in the playoffs,” Ziegler said. “At the same time, we want to improve the team in the short term too. So, you’re looking to improve the team in the short term as much as you can while also having a constant eye to the future. We can’t let the results of seven games steer us in a different direction. We have a plan, we have an approach that we’re going to stick with, that we believe in. That doesn’t mean to say we won’t tinker with it.”

The Raiders still believe that they can achieve some of the goals set before the season, but the wins need to start coming fast and with regularity. The next opportunity is Sunday in Jacksonville.

