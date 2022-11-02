Nevada AG: ‘Counterfeit goods’ seized during raid at Boulevard Mall

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Boulevard Mall was the center of a raid Tuesday by officials looking for potential items that could harm residents.

According to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, federal and local law enforcement partners served warrants to at least one store. However, it is unclear if other stores are involved.

Below is the full statement from the AG’s office:

Today’s operation focused on the seizure of counterfeit goods, including many that could pose a threat to the health and safety of Nevadans. The Office of the Attorney General worked alongside the Food and Drug Administration, federal law enforcement and local law enforcement partners in serving these warrants. Further information will be made available in the coming weeks.

The Attorney General’s office can neither confirm nor deny the investigation had to do with counterfeit prescriptions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.