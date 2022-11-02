Nevada AG: ‘Counterfeit goods’ seized during raid at Boulevard Mall
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:54 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Boulevard Mall was the center of a raid Tuesday by officials looking for potential items that could harm residents.
According to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, federal and local law enforcement partners served warrants to at least one store. However, it is unclear if other stores are involved.
Below is the full statement from the AG’s office:
The Attorney General’s office can neither confirm nor deny the investigation had to do with counterfeit prescriptions.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
