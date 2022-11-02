Need help with Christmas toys? Applications open for Salvation Army assistance

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you need help with getting toys for your child this holiday season, applications have opened for Salvation Army Southern Nevada’s Angel Tree Christmas Assistance program.

The Salvation Army was able to provide Christmas presents to 3,500 children last year, according to the organization.

“Every child deserves this experience, and it is our privilege to be able to help families provide that magical memory,” Salvation Army Clark County Coordinator Captain Anthony Barnes said.

Once an application is approved, a voucher will be emails with a scheduled pick-up time for gifts. The pick up will be a drive-thru event, with no walk-ups or bikes.

To qualify:

An adult must provide a valid ID and proof of residency

A parent/guardian must provide identification showing proof of dependent.

To apply, visit the Salvation Army Angel Tree website. For further questions, call 702-870-4430

To donate toys for the upcoming holiday season, you can visit 2900 W Palomino Lane, Monday to Friday, from 8 AM – 4 PM.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.