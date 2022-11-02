Las Vegas police investigate 4-vehicle crash Wednesday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A four-vehicle crash partially closed westbound Flamingo Road at Maryland Parkway on Wednesday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the four-vehicle crash occurred at about 5:44 a.m.

Three people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

RTC said westbound Flamingo Road was blocked while southbound Maryland Parkway was partially blocked.

