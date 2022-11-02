Las Vegas airport signage slowly transitioning to Harry Reid name

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Commissioners received an update on the airport renaming project Tuesday morning.

County leaders approved the project in February 2021. Since then, the Clark County Aviation Director says crews have changed out signs at the Sunset Road airport viewing area, the Arrivals curb, entrance doors, baggage claim and some parking garage areas.

The project is projected to cost $7.7 Million, with all funding coming from private donations. So far the project has received more than $6.3 Million, with an additional $1.39 Million needed. The project had to be paused in July due to construction costs but resumed again in August when more funding was received.

It’s not clear when roadway signs would be changed to the new name.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.