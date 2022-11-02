Hopeful plans in place to remake Moulin Rouge Hotel and Casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Moulin Rouge was built back in 1955 on the corner of Bonanza and H Street near Downtown Las Vegas.

”We just want the opportunity we think being here today by the grace of God has given us the opportunity and the community to be overjoyed in what we are bringing back,” said Gene Collins a member of the Las Vegas Moulin Rouge LLC.

A place filled with history, it’s said Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., and the Rat Pack all hung out at the venue. Gene Collins is a part of the LVMR LLC – he’s here on Tuesday to get this property and remake the legendary hotel.

The hotel was only open for six months, “we have done everything humanly possible to make sure that our children will have something even our neighbors will have a different look to how this community is,” said Collins.

Scott Johnson is the managing partner for the organization and says he wants to bring back the history, but he says they’re facing an obstacle an Australian Group called BBC Capital owns the property and the City of Las Vegas has a substantial amount of liens on the property, according to Johnson.

So he’s suing in hopes of getting the property, “we’re letting the community know we’re pushing forward to build this property and to attain the property in any means necessary, I promised the people of the community that we’d do something and I’m going to stick to it,” said Johnson.

Johnson says he’s willing to pay whatever amount it takes – he says it’s taken six years to get to this point. The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday. The next step is a town hall meeting early next week for the project and trying to find funding for the property.

The City of Las Vegas says it will not comment on the ongoing litigation. The property owners in Australia have not yet commented.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.