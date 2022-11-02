Fremont Street Experience announces artist lineup for free NFR kick off party

Fremont Street Experience announces lineup for "Downtown Hoedown" event
Fremont Street Experience announces lineup for "Downtown Hoedown" event(Credit Black Raven Films via Fremont Street Experience)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fremont Street Experience has announced the artist lineup for its free “Downtown Hoedown” event that will kick off the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

According to a news release, held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the “celebration will transform the world-famous Fremont Street Experience into a honky-tonk paradise.”

Organizers say the festivities will kick off with a performance by Neal McCoy, followed by additional shows from Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith and Scotty McCreery.

Fremont Street Experience provided the following time schedule for the performances:

5:00 p.m. Neal McCoy (Main Street Stage)

6:30 p.m. Lainey Wilson (1st Street Stage)

8:00 p.m. Nate Smith (3rd Street Stage)

9:00 p.m. Scotty McCreery (3rd Street Stage)

Organizers note that the “Downtown Hoedown” is free to all guests.

For more information, visit: www.vegasexperience.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Expect extra noise in northeast Las Vegas due to air show at Nellis AFB
Expect extra noise in northeast Las Vegas due to air show at Nellis AFB
Sig Sauer handgun
13-year-old arrested for making shooting threat at Arizona middle school
PHOTOS: Ex-Golden Knights player Max Pacioretty lists Las Vegas home for $12M
PHOTOS: Ex-Golden Knights player Max Pacioretty lists Las Vegas home for $12M
Winter wonderland returns to Mystic Falls Park at Sam’s Town
Winter wonderland holiday display returns to Mystic Falls Park at Sam’s Town