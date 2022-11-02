Fremont Street Experience announces artist lineup for free NFR kick off party

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fremont Street Experience has announced the artist lineup for its free “Downtown Hoedown” event that will kick off the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

According to a news release, held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the “celebration will transform the world-famous Fremont Street Experience into a honky-tonk paradise.”

Organizers say the festivities will kick off with a performance by Neal McCoy, followed by additional shows from Lainey Wilson, Nate Smith and Scotty McCreery.

Fremont Street Experience provided the following time schedule for the performances:

5:00 p.m. Neal McCoy (Main Street Stage)

6:30 p.m. Lainey Wilson (1st Street Stage)

8:00 p.m. Nate Smith (3rd Street Stage)

9:00 p.m. Scotty McCreery (3rd Street Stage)

Organizers note that the “Downtown Hoedown” is free to all guests.

For more information, visit: www.vegasexperience.com.

