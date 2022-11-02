Drivers announced for F1 Las Vegas launch party

Second placed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, right, sprays champagne on the podium...
Second placed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, right, sprays champagne on the podium with third placed Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain after the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, southern France, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)(Manu Fernandez | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:31 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four popular Formula 1 drivers will be in Las Vegas this weekend for the Las Vegas Grand Prix launch party on the Strip.

Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez, George Russell and Alex Albon will all be in attendance for the party and car run, set for Caesars Palace on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The free launch party will be held 11 a.m.-11 p.m. featuring activations and events, including a car run on the Las Vegas Strip.

The lineup of festival activities includes:

  • 11 a.m. The Launch Party begins with the Pit Stop Challenge, Esports Simulators, activations, car and trophy photo opportunities, and more in the Fan Zone at Caesars Palace
  • 5:50 p.m. Live Car Run on Las Vegas Boulevard with drivers from Oracle Red Bull Racing and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Teams
  • 6:30 p.m. Drone Show above Caesars Palace
  • 6:45 p.m. Introduction of drivers and teams on the main stage
  • 11 p.m. Official afterparty with Alesso at OMNIA Nightclub

The first 500 fans (ages 21 and older) to attend the launch party will have a chance to win exclusive tickets to a private VIP celebration that night, featuring a performance by The Killers.

American Express presale tickets for the Nov. 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix went on sale Tuesday. Priority interest list sales begin Nov. 3, with general public tickets on sale on Nov. 5, following the launch party.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Las Vegas Raiders fans cheers before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals...
Raiders GM Ziegler says fans’ frustration warranted, looking to build long term success
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates his two-run home run during the first inning in...
Harper, Phillies tie World Series mark with 5 HR, top Astros
Former VGK player Max Pacioretty lists Las Vegas home for $12M
PHOTOS: Former Golden Knight Max Pacioretty lists Las Vegas home for $12M
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the second half of an NFL football...
Raiders hope week-long Florida trip has impact on and off field