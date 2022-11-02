Drivers announced for F1 Las Vegas launch party

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four popular Formula 1 drivers will be in Las Vegas this weekend for the Las Vegas Grand Prix launch party on the Strip.

Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez, George Russell and Alex Albon will all be in attendance for the party and car run, set for Caesars Palace on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The free launch party will be held 11 a.m.-11 p.m. featuring activations and events, including a car run on the Las Vegas Strip.

The cards have been dealt. The hand is stacked. See @lewishamilton, @schecoperez, @georgerussell63 & @alex_albon in Vegas at the official @F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party on November 5 2022.



Visit https://t.co/ySgEoNqBrp for more information. pic.twitter.com/MqtoJrbHAA — F1 Las Vegas (@F1LasVegas) November 2, 2022

The lineup of festival activities includes:

11 a.m. The Launch Party begins with the Pit Stop Challenge, Esports Simulators, activations, car and trophy photo opportunities, and more in the Fan Zone at Caesars Palace

5:50 p.m. Live Car Run on Las Vegas Boulevard with drivers from Oracle Red Bull Racing and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Teams

6:30 p.m. Drone Show above Caesars Palace

6:45 p.m. Introduction of drivers and teams on the main stage

11 p.m. Official afterparty with Alesso at OMNIA Nightclub

The first 500 fans (ages 21 and older) to attend the launch party will have a chance to win exclusive tickets to a private VIP celebration that night, featuring a performance by The Killers.

American Express presale tickets for the Nov. 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix went on sale Tuesday. Priority interest list sales begin Nov. 3, with general public tickets on sale on Nov. 5, following the launch party.

