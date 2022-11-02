Clark County gets closer to decision on possible sales ban in pet stores

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Commission is getting closer to a crucial decision on whether to ban the sale of popular pets-- dogs, cats, rabbits, and pigs-- in local pet stores.

Numerous animal welfare advocates and business supporters made their case in public comment, Tuesday, as the Commission was set to vote on the issue.

“I’ve contacted personally hundred people who bought dogs in a pet stores-- zero are in shelters,” said one opponent of the proposed ordinance. The proposed ordinance would ban the sale of dogs, cats, rabbits, and pigs in Clark County pet stores, and give stores one year to comply.

“We need to shut down animals coming into this town,” gs from pet stores. What we are forgetting is backyard breeders,” another opponent said.

FOX5 told you how Commissioner Michael Naft proposed the measure with the support of the Animal Foundation, which has suffered a crisis for months with a flood of surrendered pets, overcrowded conditions, disease and an inability to take in strays.

“If everything was good, pet stores should be able to sell pets. At this time, we don’t need any more animals in the system,” said Dave Schweiger of the Bunnies Matter Rescue Group.

The public hearing and possible vote was rescheduled for December 6, so county officials could do further research on the impact on California since a similar law recently passed.

