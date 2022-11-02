CCSD police say suspected impaired driver was 2x over legal limit

CCSD police say suspected impaired driver was 2x over legal limit
CCSD police say suspected impaired driver was 2x over legal limit(CCSD Police Department/Facebook)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:35 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officers with the Clark County School District Police Department say a suspected impaired driver is accused of having a blood alcohol level that was more than twice the legal limit.

According to CCSD police, the driver, who was not identified by police, was observed traveling at a “high rate of speed, failing to maintain the travel lane and nearly causing several collisions” on the Interstate 15.”

CCSDPD said in a Facebook post that the individual told officers he had consumed “some vodka” before ultimately failing every field sobriety test.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Catholic Charities Las Vegas
Rising inflation hits charities across Las Vegas and their ability to receive donations
Christmas gifts
Need help with Christmas toys? Applications open for Salvation Army assistance
Robert Telles appears in court on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Trial date set for politician in death of Las Vegas reporter
Second placed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, right, sprays champagne on the podium...
Drivers announced for F1 Las Vegas launch party