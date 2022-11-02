CCSD police say suspected impaired driver was 2x over legal limit

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officers with the Clark County School District Police Department say a suspected impaired driver is accused of having a blood alcohol level that was more than twice the legal limit.

According to CCSD police, the driver, who was not identified by police, was observed traveling at a “high rate of speed, failing to maintain the travel lane and nearly causing several collisions” on the Interstate 15.”

CCSDPD said in a Facebook post that the individual told officers he had consumed “some vodka” before ultimately failing every field sobriety test.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.