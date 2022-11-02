Bass Pro Shops offers free photos with Santa for Las Vegas Valley families

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bass Pro Shops has announced its Santa’s Wonderland attraction will once again return to its stores this holiday season.

To celebrate Santa’s arrival, on Nov. 5, Bass Pro Shops will host a free Christmas parade in the store’s parking lot. The company says the festive event will feature giveaways, carols and “magical fun” building up to Santa’s arrival from the North Pole.

Santa’s Wonderland will run through Dec. 24, according to Bass Pro Shops.

As part of the holiday experience, Bass Pro Shops is offering families a free 4x6 “studio-quality” photo with Santa.

The company says that those interested in meeting Santa will be able to make a free online reservation. According to Bass Pro Shops, reservations are recommended and can be made seven days in advance.

For more information and to make a reservation, visit: www.basspro.com/santa.

