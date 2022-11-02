Bass Pro Shops offers free photos with Santa for Las Vegas Valley families

Bass Pro Shops offers free photos with Santa for Las Vegas Valley families
Bass Pro Shops offers free photos with Santa for Las Vegas Valley families(Bass Pro Shops)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:03 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bass Pro Shops has announced its Santa’s Wonderland attraction will once again return to its stores this holiday season.

To celebrate Santa’s arrival, on Nov. 5, Bass Pro Shops will host a free Christmas parade in the store’s parking lot. The company says the festive event will feature giveaways, carols and “magical fun” building up to Santa’s arrival from the North Pole.

Santa’s Wonderland will run through Dec. 24, according to Bass Pro Shops.

As part of the holiday experience, Bass Pro Shops is offering families a free 4x6 “studio-quality” photo with Santa.

The company says that those interested in meeting Santa will be able to make a free online reservation. According to Bass Pro Shops, reservations are recommended and can be made seven days in advance.

For more information and to make a reservation, visit: www.basspro.com/santa.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Winter wonderland returns to Mystic Falls Park at Sam’s Town
Winter wonderland holiday display returns to Mystic Falls Park at Sam’s Town
Former VGK player Max Pacioretty lists Las Vegas home for $12M
Max Pacioretty's Las Vegas home listed for $12M
Former VGK player Max Pacioretty lists Las Vegas home for $12M
PHOTOS: Former Golden Knight Max Pacioretty lists Las Vegas home for $12M
Saw Escape Room
Horror movie escape rooms in Las Vegas