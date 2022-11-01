‘You hurt my mom:’ Suspect told 6-year-old his mom would be ‘fine’ after shooting, arrest report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect told a 6-year-old boy that his mom would be “fine” after he shot her, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Ishmil Swafford was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman on Oct. 27. An arrest report said a neighbor called 911 around 1:21 a.m. to report the shooting.

Police arrived on scene and find victim, identified in the report as Yetundi Yvonne Negrita Maples, with an apparent gunshot wound to head. She was pronounced dead on scene, the report said.

The victim’s 6-year-old son went to a neighbor’s house around 1 a.m. to report that his mom had been shot, the arrest report said. That neighbor told another neighbor before they called police.

The child and his mother lived with her boyfriend, identified as Swafford, at the home, an arrest report said. Earlier that night, the mother and Swafford were at a convenience store where he was involved in a physical altercation with the clerk, the report said. Swafford was hit by a bat during the altercation and the pair left on a motorcycle, the arrest report said.

A neighbor told police they heard arguing and loud bangs coming from the home. The neighbor saw the young boy walk away from the house saying “you hurt my mom” to an older Black man. The man was then heard saying “your mom will be fine” before he got on his motorcycle and left the house, the arrest report said.

The 6-year-old boy told police it was the boyfriend who shot his mom because “she got angry,” the report said, but the boyfriend told him “he didn’t do it.”

Swafford was not granted bail, according to court records. His next court date was set for Nov. 29.

