Taylor Swift announces stop in Las Vegas as part of 2023 tour

FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. Swift's latest album “Anti-Hero” released on Oct. 21.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:09 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Taylor Swift is coming to Las Vegas.

Swift on Tuesday announced a 2023 “Eras Tour,” which will bring her to Las Vegas for the second stop of the tour.

According to Swift, she will perform at Allegiant Stadium on March 25, 2023.

According to Ticket Master, fans can sign up for presale registration: https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/TaylorSwiftTix

