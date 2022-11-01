Taylor Swift announces stop in Las Vegas as part of 2023 tour

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Taylor Swift is coming to Las Vegas.

Swift on Tuesday announced a 2023 “Eras Tour,” which will bring her to Las Vegas for the second stop of the tour.

According to Swift, she will perform at Allegiant Stadium on March 25, 2023.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

According to Ticket Master, fans can sign up for presale registration: https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/TaylorSwiftTix

