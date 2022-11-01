State treasurer opens enrollment for prepaid college tuition program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Treasurer announced Tuesday the launching of open enrollment for the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program.

The program offers enrollees an account for a discounted enrollment fee of just one cent until Dec. 31. Enrollees will also receive a $100 deposit into a Nevada Sponsored 529 College Savings account.

“It’s important for families in the state to know what resources are available to help them financially prepare for higher education,” said Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine. “The Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program assists families by locking in today’s in-state college tuition rates for their children’s use in the future. I encourage all parents to take advantage of this incredible program.”

The program is one of just 12 around the country, and was established in 1997.

The Treasurer’s Office says the program will lock in future college tuition at their current price and offers nationwide transferability of benefits to eligible out-of-state or private institutions.

They also say the program offers the following:

Contract rates as low as $39 per month

Can be used in conjunction with the Millennium Scholarship and other 529 savings programs

Numerous plans and payment options available to fit a variety of family budgets and timelines

Plan options available for newborns through ninth grade students

Five different plans are available: three university plans, one community college plan, and a combination of community college/university plan.

Payment options include a one-time lump sum payment, five-year monthly plans, ten-year monthly plans, and an extended monthly payment plan (monthly until high school graduation).

Prices vary depending on the child’s needs and the family’s financial situation, as well as the age of the child upon enrollment and the payment plan chosen. You are eligible for the program if either the purchaser or student is a Nevada resident or the purchaser graduated from a Nevada public college or university.

To enroll, click here: NVigate.gov. The open enrollment period closes April 15, 2023.

