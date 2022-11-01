Slot machines at Las Vegas airport bring in more than $1B in revenue

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The company who operates the slots at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport announced that the gaming machines have generated over $1 billion in all-time revenue.

According to a news release, Michael Gaughan’s Airport Slot Concession, Inc. has operated the slot machines at the Las Vegas airport for 36 years. The company operates 1,430 slot machines throughout the airport’s terminals and employees 245 employees.

The release notes that the company in 2022 “celebrated a milestone,” as it generated one billion dollars in revenue over the lifetime of its airport contract.

According to the release, the machines, in recent years, have generated approximately $39.8 million in gross revenue annually, which equates to an average of $34.4 million in revenue directly for the airport.

“Non-aviation revenue is beneficial in that it helps to lessen our costs for air carriers. As a discretionary travel market, we’re very diligent in keeping our costs to the airlines both stable and as low as we can reasonably maintain,” said Scott Kichline, Harry Reid International Airport’s Assistant Director for Business Commercial/Development. “Financial considerations aside, Las Vegas is known for casinos. Having slots in the airport is an amenity travelers largely enjoy and have come to expect. Seeing and hearing slots the moment they arrive sets the tone for an Only Vegas experience, and on their way out, many also enjoy the opportunity to pursue one last jackpot.”

According to the release, both Harry Reid International and Reno-Tahoe International Airport are the only two airports in the United States with slot machines.

