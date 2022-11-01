Raiders hope week-long Florida trip has impact on and off field

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Raiders are spending the week between road games at New Orleans and Jacksonville in Sarasota, Florida.

It’s a move to cut down on the physical wear of travel, but also serves as an in-season training camp where the team can focus on football and bond without outside distractions.

Quarterback Derek Carr hopes that the move pays dividends.

“I honestly think it is a good thing for our guys,” Carr said. “We’re going to be around each other. We’re in the hotel, we’re together Hopefully guys will get around each other. There’s nothing else to do. There’s nowhere to go. We’re in the hotel and we’re together and we’re working. That’s the only thing that’s going to fix it is doing all of the things Josh is laying out in the plan going forward this week.”

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow agreed and looked at an example from the season before COVID restrictions took place as being a turning point in his first season in the NFL.

“We went to London back in 2019 my rookie year and it gave us a good time to bond and a good time to get everything together and play some good football after that,” Renfrow said. “So hopefully we can go in here, get better, have a good week of practice, get around the guys and kind of come together as a team. That’s the goal, right?”

The Raiders did not make any moves before Tuesday’s trade deadline. The team will practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the IMG Academy in Bradenton before traveling to Jacksonville for Sunday’s game.

