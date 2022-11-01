Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2B after no winner in Halloween drawing

(CNN) -- After no lucky trick-or-treater scored Monday night’s billion-dollar Powerball jackpot, players will have to vie for the prize yet again on Wednesday, this time for a whopping estimated $1.2 billion.

The jackpot is the second-largest prize in Powerball’s 30-year history, according to the lottery, just behind the record $1.586 billion win in 2016.

The winning numbers in the Halloween drawing were 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and red Powerball 13.

While nobody snagged the grand prize in Monday’s drawing, 10 tickets won $1 million prizes and three tickets rang in a $2 million prize by using the lottery’s Power Play feature, Powerball said.

Lottery participants have been haunted for 38 drawings in a row with no jackpot winner, Powerball said. The last grand prize was awarded to a ticket in Pennsylvania on August 3 for a $206.9 million pot.

