PHOTOS: Former Golden Knight Max Pacioretty lists Las Vegas home for $12M

Max Pacioretty listed his 10,181 square-foot home in the Ridges neighborhood of Summerlin following his trade from the Golden Knights to the Carolina Hurricanes. The property, located at 42 Crested Cloud, is listed for $11,999,000.

“We love our home. We put so much time and thought into the design. We designed it especially for our family and we are really sad to leave it,” Pacioretty said. “Being said, we are excited for the future new owners who will get to call this very special property home. As for us, we are excited about our next chapter in North Carolina.”

The single-story property sits on half an acre behind guarded gates. The home features a Calcutta fireplace, an indoor/outdoor bar, a chef’s kitchen with double islands and marble backsplash and more designer features. The lower level of the home also features a wine cellar, gym, sauna, media room and den.

