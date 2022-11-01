Pete Rose to place first bet at Hard Rock Sportsbook on Jan. 1

Former Cincinnati Red Pete Rose waves to the crowd as he is introduced on the field during a...
Former Cincinnati Red Pete Rose waves to the crowd as he is introduced on the field during a ceremony to honor the 1976 World Series champions team, before the Reds' baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, June 24, 2016, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(WIBW)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:11 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reds legend Pete Rose will have the honor to place the first bet at the Hard Rock Sportsbook on Jan. 1, 2023.

Once sports betting becomes legal in Ohio at 12:01 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Charlie Hustle will make his bet, Hard Rock Casino announced Tuesday.

Rose famously accepted a lifetime ban from baseball in August 1989 for betting on the sport.

So, it’s only fitting to have the Reds great make the ceremonial first bet at the Hard Rock Sportsbook.

Numerous Cincinnati sports icons, Anthony Muñoz and Marty Brennaman to name a few, will be on hand for a grand opening event at the casino.

The sportsbook will be located adjacent to the Hard Rock Cafe.

It will include 33 betting kiosks and betting windows.

