Parole denied for former St. Louis officer who killed other officer in game of Russian Roulette

Nathaniel Hendren (left) was sentenced to seven years in prison for the shooting death of...
Nathaniel Hendren (left) was sentenced to seven years in prison for the shooting death of Katlyn Alix (right).(St. Louis Police Department)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:57 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nathaniel Hendren, a former St. Louis police officer who killed one of his fellow officers in a game of Russian Roulette, has been denied parole.

In 2019, Hendren shot and killed Katlyn Alix, a fellow officer, in a game of Russian Roulette.

Alix was off duty, but Hendren and another officer were on duty and were supposed to be out patrolling.

Hendren plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and must now serve his full term, which goes until Oct. 20-24.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Road closed sign (Source: KFVS)
Charleston Blvd. to close on both sides of 215 Beltway Saturday for emergency repairs
Tyson Shawn Jordan Hampson
Man held in killing of veteran Las Vegas officer gets new court date
Open enrollment closes in April
State treasurer opens enrollment for prepaid college tuition program
Ishmil Swafford
‘You hurt my mom:’ Suspect told 6-year-old his mom would be ‘fine’ after shooting, arrest report says
‘BattleBots’ announces new live show on Las Vegas Strip
‘BattleBots’ announces new live show on Las Vegas Strip