Las Vegas eatery serving spicy pizza that comes with a medical waiver

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:33 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lovers of spicy food will be able to prove how hot they can really handle their food with a new pizza from a Las Vegas eatery.

According to a news release, a downtown Las Vegas pizza shop, Evel Pie, has debuted a pizza that’s served with actual flames.

The pizza, dubbed “The Reaper,” is described as a “five-alarm spicy pie is made with Habanero chile sauce, chili pepper infused mozzarella, sriracha-marinated chorizo sausage and sliced Habanero peppers.”

According to Evel Pie, those who think they can handle the heat can take part in a food challenge in which participants who can finish at least three complete slices in 30 minutes receives a specially designed “Don’t Fear The Reaper” t-shirt, social media shout outs and their name carved into a plaque on “The Wall of Legends.”

However, the restaurant notes that a legal waiver must be signed before participating in “The Reaper” challenge.

Evel Pie is located at 508 East Fremont Street. Visit https://evelpie.com/ for more information.

