Guest wins $1M at Las Vegas Strip casino

By Elaine Emerson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:35 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas casino won $1 million playing poker this weekend.

The Venetian Las Vegas said the guest was dealt a seven-card straight flush with a joker while playing Face Up Pai Gow poker. The guest also made a $5 side bet, making them eligible for the progressive jackpot, Venetian representatives said.

The jackpot totaled $1,009,601.

The guest said they wished to remain anonymous.

