Forecast Outlook- 11/1/2021

A cold storm dropping in from the north brings more wind, showers, and our first significant snowfall this season for our local mountains.

The wind is picking up this afternoon with gusts in the 30-40 mph range around the Las Vegas Valley. Stronger wind is forecast for areas outside Las Vegas around Pahrump, Laughlin, and up into Lincoln County where a Wind Advisory is in effect. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are forecast for those areas.

Temperatures drop down into the mid 60s on Wednesday as a cold front moves into the area. We’ll have a slight chance of showers around the Las Vegas Valley with gusty wind sticking around. Thursday will be the coldest day of the stretch and it will also bring us our best chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid 50s with scattered showers around the Las Vegas Valley. Thursday will also bring the best opportunity for accumulating snow up in our local mountains.

The storm pushes east on Friday with cool and breezy weather sticking around. Highs will be holding around 60° with gusts in the 20-30 mph range. The weekend will feature clouds in and out, but we are looking dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. The breeze returns on Sunday with stronger wind possible on Monday next week.

