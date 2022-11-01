Expect extra noise in northeast Las Vegas due to air show at Nellis AFB

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Aviation Nation Air Show at Nellis Air Force...
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Aviation Nation Air Show at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2005. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:46 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nellis Air Force Base is advising residents in the northeast Las Vegas Valley to expect extra noise as it hosts its free Aviation Nation air show event.

According to a news release, held Nov. 4-6, the event will mark Nellis’ first air show in three years.

“Aviation Nation 2022 is a capstone event culminating the celebration of the Air Force’s 75th anniversary. For 75 years, American Airmen have excelled as they executed the Air Force’s mission to fly, fight, and win — delivering airpower anytime, anywhere in defense of our nation,” the release notes.

Nellis says that more than 100,000 spectators are expected to attend Aviation Nation, which will feature several aerial performances, static displays, and exhibits featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, Aftershock Jet Fire Truck, Air Combat Command’s F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Team and many others.

Nellis Air Force Base says it is known as “home of the fighter pilot.”

For more information on Aviation Nation, visit: https://www.nellis.af.mil/Aviation-Nation/

