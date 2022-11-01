Downtown Summerlin to host ice rink, free parade this holiday season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Downtown Summerlin will once again get in the holiday spirit by offering an ice rink and a free parade this season.

According to a news release, the holiday festivities at Downtown Summerlin will kick off on Nov. 18.

The shopping center says that its free holiday parade will be offered every Friday and Saturday evening through Dec. 17. Running along Park Centre Drive, organizers say the “magical tradition” features lively holiday music, notable floats, dancers, snow and Santa.

In addition, guests can visit Santa Claus’ Chalet, which will be open daily through Dec. 24. The property will also offer special days for four-legged friends to take their photos with Santa.

Downtown Summerlin also notes that visits with Santa for sensory conditions are available via reservation at Summerlin.com. Children visiting Santa Claus’ Chalet can drop off letters to Santa and for every letter received, Downtown Summerlin will donate $1 to Goodie Two Shoes, the release notes.

Those ready to lace up their skates and hit the ice can do so at Downtown Summerlin’s “Rock Rink.” Organizers say skate rentals start at $16 and all ages are welcome. The property encourages guests to check the website as hours vary and appointments are encouraged.

Downtown Summerlin will also feature a “festive” holiday train that offers rides throughout the property for $5 per person (adults and kids). Both Rock Rink and the holiday train run from Nov. 18 through Jan. 16, organizers say.

For more on Downtown Summerlin’s holiday events, visit www.summerlin.com.

