LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is advising that emergency repairs will close a stretch of the 215 Saturday in the west valley.

According to a news release, both directions of Charleston Boulevard, on either side of CC-215, will be closed from 2 a.m. until 6 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 5. The release notes that the closure will also impact the on- and off-ramps in both directions.

Charleston Blvd. to close on both sides of 215 Beltway Saturday for emergency repairs (NDOT)

The release states that drivers wishing to exit CC-215 are advised to detour to either Far Hills Avenue to the north or W. Sahara Avenue to the south.

During the closure, NDOT says that crews will mill, pave and restripe Charleston Boulevard. “A recent analysis found greater-than-expected pavement deterioration on Charleston at CC-215,” the release said.

