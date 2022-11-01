‘BattleBots’ announces new live show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “BattleBots” has announced that it will launch a live show on the Las Vegas Strip next year.

According to a news release, the show, dubbed “BattleBots: Destruct-A-Thon,” will open Feb. 3, 2023. The show will be held at BattleBox Arena at Caesars Entertainment Studios, 4165 Koval Lane.

Developers say the 80-minute “BattleBots: Destruct-A-Thon” show is set to be “the world’s first robotic combat show and will be exclusive to Las Vegas.”

According to the release, shows take place on Thursdays and Fridays at 6 p.m., Saturdays at 3 and 6 p.m. and Sundays at 12 p.m.

The show will feature many of “BattleBots’” famous robotos, including Witch Doctor, Kraken, Mammoth, Lock-Jaw, Hypershock and Whiplash, as well as several new robots being specially created for the show.

“Although this is a show designed for a great Las Vegas theater experience, this is not a pre-planned, rehearsed event,” said Greg Munson, co-founder, BattleBots. “All the fights will be real, and no one, not even the drivers, will know what’s going to happen each night. It will be full of shocks, surprises and carnage.”

According to the release, the Las Vegas show will offer several types of tickets, from general admission at $49 per person (with $150 family bundles), to premium options up to $125 and limited VIP seating right next to the BattleBox Arena itself.

Tickets for the first six months of “BattleBots: Destruct-A-Thon” will go on sale starting Monday, Nov. 14.

For more information, visit: www.battlebots.com .

