Student killed in Seoul stampede was set to join UK’s nursing program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials say it’s still unclear what caused a crowd in South Korea to stampede, resulting in the deaths of more than 150 people, including UK student Anne Gieske.

A northern Kentucky native, Gieske was studying abroad in South Korea this semester. She was set to join the UK College of Nursing in the spring of 2023.

“She was a stellar outstanding academic performer. She had everything we were looking for in the nursing profession. She was the total package,” said Dr. Janie Heath, Dean of the UK College of Nursing. “They were so excited to have her as a part of the nursing program.”

Gieske was also a member of UK’s Korean Language and Culture Club. Gieske had earlier approached her school’s advisors to explore study-abroad options and radiated with enthusiasm about Korea’s history, art and more.

Gieske’s family spoke to CNN, saying in part, “We are completely devastated and heartbroken over the loss of Anne Marie. She was a bright light loved by all. We know we will one day be reunited with her in God’s kingdom.”

