Las Vegas XFL team to be named Vipers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lead by former Raiders player and coach Rod Woodson, the XFL on Monday unveiled the team name and logo for its upcoming Las Vegas team.

According to the XFL, the league’s Sin City team is set to be the Vipers.

The league’s co-owner, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, announced in July that Las Vegas would be among eight cities that would host teams in what will be the third version of the XFL. Other cities and teams include: Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, San Antonio Brahmas, Seattle Sea Dragons and St. Louis Battlehawks.

Vegas Vipers (XFL)

The league says that the XFL will kick off on Feb. 18, 2023, in partnership with its exclusive broadcast partner, The Walt Disney Company and ESPN.

For more information on the league and information on tickets, visit: XFL.com

