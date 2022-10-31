Las Vegas Strip food hall hiring for tipped cook position, other hospitality roles

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers of a food hall that’s set to open on the Las Vegas Strip announced they are holding hiring fairs to fill over 100 union-backed hospitality roles.

According to a news release, Clique Hospitality will hold two hiring events this week as they look to fill over 100 new union-backed hospitality roles. The company says that among the jobs it is hiring for is “Las Vegas’ first-ever tipped cook position.”

Clique Hospitality says the job fairs will be held at ARIA Resort and Casino in the VIP Services Lounge, adjacent to Din Tai Fung, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.

The positions, which the release notes are all part of the union, are available within both the food hall and speakeasy.

For more information on Proper Eats, visit: ww.ProperEatsLasVegas.com.

