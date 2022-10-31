Las Vegas police: Man shot, killed after dispute over money

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was shot and killed Friday night after a dispute over money.

According to a news release, at approximately 11:25 p.m. Friday, Las Vegas police received a report of a shooting outside a residence in the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue.

Police say that arriving officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to UMC where he was pronounced deceased.

According to police, the investigation indicates that the victim went to the home to confront a resident about an ongoing money dispute. During the confrontation, police say an unidentified suspect arrived in a vehicle and shot at the victim.

The suspect then fled the area, according to LVMPD.

The victim’s identity and cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.