Las Vegas police: Man in custody after child told neighbor his mom had been shot

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a homicide early Thursday morning in the southwest valley.

According to LVMPD, at approximately 1:21 a.m. on Oct. 27, police received a call from a citizen who advised that a woman had been shot inside a residence in the 5800 block of Spectacular Bid Street.

Police said during a briefing on the day of the incident that a 6-year-old child had gone to their neighbor’s home and informed them that his mother had been shot, prompting the individual to call police.

Arriving officers located the woman inside the residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police say she was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel.

The investigation by police indicates the victim had been shot by her boyfriend, who had fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

The suspect was later identified as Ishmil Swafford, 43. Police say he was taken into custody on Oct. 28 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.

