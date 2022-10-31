Forecast Outlook-30/1022

Lots of sunshine is in the forecast as we begin the work and school week.

By the end of the day clouds will move in marking the beginning of a big change in our weather.

Halloween we expect clouds but mild temperatures. Low 70′s around 6 PM and upper 60′s by 9 PM.

Tuesday a deep area of low pressure will bring us wind ahead of the strong cold front.

That front will drop our daytime temperatures by 10 degrees or so Wednesday and by another 10 degrees on Thursday.

This low will not only create wind and cool temperatures there is a good chance we could see some light rain in the valley with some snow at higher elevations.

The low could bring us a few inches of snow on Spring Mountain with the snow level dropping to 3500 to 4500 feet Wednesday or Thursday.

By Friday the low will move east and we can expect temperatures to move back up again to the upper 60′s on Saturday and the low 70′s Sunday.

Next Sunday we return to standard time meaning we turn our clocks back one hour.

