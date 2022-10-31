Forecast Outlook-10/31/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Enjoy Halloween day because big changes are on the way for the remainder of the week.

A cold strong area of low pressure will return wind, colder temperatures and the potential for showers into the mix for the start of November. Even our first accumulation of snowfall is possible for the higher elevations.

Lots of sunshine in the forecast as we begin the work and school week. By the end of the day clouds will move in marking the beginning of a big change to our weather pattern. For Halloween we expect clouds but mild temperatures. Low 70′s around 6 PM and upper 60′s by 9 PM.

Tuesday a deep area of low pressure will bring us wind ahead of the strong cold front. A wind advisory has been issued for the areas surrounding the Las Vegas Valley with gusts to 50 MPH possible Tuesday noon until 11pm. The daytime high will be 77 degrees Tuesday.

As the front moves in daytime temperatures will drop 10 degrees Wednesday with a high of just 67 and almost 10 degrees Thursday with a high of 58. This low will not only create wind and cool temperatures there is a good chance we could see some scattered showers in the valley with snow at higher elevations.

The low could bring us a few inches of snow on Spring Mountain with the snow level dropping to 4000 feet by Thursday. By Friday the low will move east and we can expect temperatures to move back up again to the upper 60′s on Saturday and the low 70′s Sunday.

