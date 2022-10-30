Forecast Outlook-10/30/22

The quiet weather we enjoyed Sunday in Las Vegas will continue Monday, Halloween.

Daytime temperatures will trend close to seasonal for Monday and Tuesday but by Tuesday afternoon, the influence of a area of low pressure sliding down from the Gulf Of Alaska will change conditions for the rest of the week.

From wind to a drop in temperatures to even some drizzle or snow at higher elevations is what we can expect for the second half of the week.

The Spring Mountains could get a good dusting of snow this week with the snow level dropping down to 3500 feet.

As for the drop in temperatures, the coldest day of the week will be on Thursday when our high will be 57 degrees, almost 20 degrees cooler than Sunday’s high.

By Friday the low will push east and our temperatures will start to climb again.

Next Sunday’s high (The first day of Standard Time) will be in the low 70′s.

