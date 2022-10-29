North Las Vegas police vow to make streets safer after deadly year on roadways

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of North Las Vegas announced Friday it will have more officers present at busy intersections, crosswalks and other areas of need.

The city just received a handful of grants to ramp up enforcement on our roads. Some funding will also help officers crack down on speeding as well as work with other law enforcement agencies.

In addition, the city said it will also be adding additional DUI checkpoints. Traffic data obtained by FOX5 reveals that impaired driving plays a role in a majority of crashes since 2011.

The new initiatives started in October and the city plans to continue it through September of next year, according to the news release.

“The health and safety of our residents is a top priority here in the City of North Las Vegas,” Police Chief Jaqueline Gravatt said. “We are thrilled to receive these funds which will enable us to continue to increase key enforcement efforts and keep our residents safe. Securing this state funding allows our team to expand safety services and offer even more to our residents while putting dollars back into the local economy. A big win all around.”

2022 is on track to be the deadliest year on North Las Vegas roads in at least 10 years.

There have been 27 deaths from January through July so far this year.

Nine of that number came from a single crash in January. Impairment was also a factor in that crash as well as speed. A reason why even the NTSB joined the investigation.

After a suspected deadly DUI crash Friday North Las Vegas police said they wanted to remind everyone of the dangers of drinking and driving.

The grants will also help enforce seat belt and car seat laws and reduce distracted driving.

