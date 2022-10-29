Neon Museum celebrates 10 years, more than one million visitors

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is an institution that is uniquely Vegas working to preserve the city’s history by saving its neon sign. The last weekend of October, the Neon Museum celebrates a milestone: its 10th birthday!

Since 2012, more than one million people have come through the doors, both locals and tourists alike, all to get a glimpse back at the Las Vegas eras gone by and iconic signs that lined Fremont Street, the Strip and beyond.

“We opened to the public on October 27th, 10 years ago… we’ve grown dramatically,” Sara Planz, Senior Docent of the Neon Museum shared with FOX5.

“Show anybody in the world a photo of the Strip, they know exactly what they are looking at,” Planz contended as she explained the importance of neon to the city.

The Neon Museum’s collection of colossal signs sits on two and a quarter acres, and at night give off the trademark glow Las Vegas is known for.

“A lot of people think of us as a place to gamble, have a good time, but the city has a really unique history from our railroad roots to what we are today, the Entertainment Capital of the World,” Planz asserted.

Walking through the Neon Boneyard, where many of the signs now call home, is literally a walk through the history of Las Vegas.

“I moved here about a year and a half ago myself… this was the first place I came to when I moved here to learn about the history of the city,” recounted Planz.

Planz now shares that history 10 times a week, leading about 500 tours so far, from locals who grew up when the signs when still in their original locations to tourists from around the world.

“From Australia, from Europe, Asia, from all different walks of life… we actually have Spanish tours here now,” Planz said.

The goal is to share the history, artistry, and culture of the city of Las Vegas with as many people as possible. Each sign holds a story like one from the El Cortez.

“That building is listed on the National Registrar of Historic Places. It is the only active casino in our city that still bears that title,” Planz revealed. History is brought to light at the Neon Museum and preserved for all to enjoy well into the future.

The museum’s 10-year celebration includes a weekend of special events and tours both at the museum and through the city. Friday night, the museum offered a special tour through the Jungle Palace, the former estate of Siegfried and Roy. They are also offering a special tour of the architecture of Las Vegas.

