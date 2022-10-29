Las Vegas restaurants teaming up with nonprofit to raise awareness about domestic violence prevention

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. A local nonprofit is teaming up with more than a dozen restaurants around Las Vegas to bring awareness about prevention and resources available.

“We wanted to have a bigger impact, we were just launching this activity in high schools, but we needed help getting the word out, so we reached out to businesses throughout Southern Nevada to do the same thing, to come up with something that would benefit the work while also creating awareness of the work,” Mike Kamer, senior director at Project Real said.

More than a dozen restaurants are offering a special menu item, and a portion of the sales will go to Project Real, which provides educational resources to young people in Las Vegas schools.

“1 in 4 women, 1 in 7 men, 1 in 3 gender nonconforming people will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes, that number can be 1 in 100, we will never get it down to zero, but it is preventable, but it really is a community effort, takes community education and it is really taking the work that we do away from project reel,” Kamer said.

Table 34 is one of the restaurants looking to help.

“It’s a big problem that needs to be addressed, and you have to start with education, people in general, so it’s been great, a lot of people have been asking about it,” Constantin Alexander, managing partner at Table 32 said.

He says it’s an awareness that could make a big difference and ultimately save lives.

“A lot of clienteles who come in here are very upper end and very well off, and if they can get behind it, our little contribution helps but if we can get somebody like them behind the project, and they like the project, then they can put some serious funds into it, that is where we can do the most help, the most goo work as a restaurant is getting somebody who may not know about it, aware of it,” Alexander added.

The Nevada Bar Foundation plans to match up to $20,000 of what restaurants raise. The money will be used to print guides that will be distributed to students in schools.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.