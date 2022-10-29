Las Vegas police looking for missing man last seen near Oakey, Jones

Missing Endangered Adult - Donald Phelps - LLV2210000109225(LVMPD)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:19 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department needs your help finding a missing man who they say may be in emotional distress.

Police say Donald Phelps was last seen around 7:00 Friday morning near Oakey and Jones Boulevard in the west valley.

At the time he was wearing blue shirt, white pants, white shoes and black shoulder bag.

Phelps is 5′8″ and 165 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Phelps and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email.

