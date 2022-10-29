Las Vegas physicians offer free health screenings for the homeless

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This weekend, hot meals, winter clothing and health screenings will be offered at an annual event helping people in need.

On Saturday, an event known as Day of Dignity will be held outside the Masjid As-Sabur, a Mosque located in downtown Las Vegas.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., hot meals, hygiene kits, and medical services like health screenings, COVID Tests, vaccinations and medical check-ups will be available for those who are homeless.

Katherine Alconcel is the Medical Director for Jovive Health Urgent Care, a center located in Henderson. She will be one of several from that urgent care clinic offering free health screenings.

“There’s not enough of us in the city first of all or in the world- there’s a huge physician shortage and the more that we can do things like this I think the better,” Dr. Alconcel said.

Dr. Alconcel and Dr. Saima Khalid both work at Jovive Health together. Years ago they went through a residency at Valley Medical together. Dr. Khalid said she’s been a part of Day of Dignity in previous years, she expects around 200 people to show up.

“So this is our chance to give back and say we are here to help you and that you are not alone. As a Muslim our faith is very deep-rooted in charity,” Dr. Khalid said.

She said physicians should get together and do this more often.

“A lot of people even though they may know what they need are unable to afford the medications so that’s a huge problem and that just leads to more hospitalizations and more deaths in the long run because they were unable to get the right care at the right time.”

The Mosque is located at 711 Morgan Avenue, Las Vegas.

Organizers say they are in need of new socks, beanies, winter jackets and heavy-duty backpacks.

Al-Maun Neighborly Needs, Islamic Relief USA, and Masgid As-Sabur & Muslim Caucus NV are holding the event along with the Southern Nevada Health District.

