Funeral procession winds through Las Vegas valley for LVMPD officer killed in the line of duty

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A long line of police cars and motorcycles made their way through the valley Friday in honor of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer Truong Thai, a 23-year member of the department, who was killed while responding to a domestic violence incident this month.

“He understood that one of the great ironies in life is he or she that served almost always benefits more than he or she who is served,” said LVMPD officer Greg Hilton.

Hilton is a friend and colleague of officer Thai. He and others spoke during officer Thai’s Celebration of Life at Central Church in Henderson.

Hilton said Thai was good at many things, but maybe not fishing.

“But fishing was probably one of the only things Thai was terrible at. In the three years, we spent together as partners, I only saw him catch one fish and it was about eight inches long,” said officer Hilton.

Officer Hilton also said while it’s easy to complain and feel anger about what happened to his friend, he said officer Thai would not want people to feel that way.

“None of us wanted this. In true Thai fashion let’s make the best from it. Let’s learn from it. Let’s grow from it. Let us use this experience to help and serve others who might be in need. Thai, I hope to make you proud as I try to apply the things you taught,” said Hilton.

Another friend and colleague told the crowd officer Thai was very kind to him when he came down with Covid.

Officer Truong Thai's brothers and sisters in arms escort coffin out of Central Church following funeral service on October 28, 2022. (FOX5)

“Thai proceeded to drop off groceries at our home and I asked him, how much I owed him. He responded back, nothing, don’t worry about it, just get better. Besides, I need my lunch partner back,” said LVMPD officer Carlos Carreon.

People talked throughout the service about how officer Thai helped people, even on the day he passed.

“Even when he was mortally wounded he fired five rounds at the fleeing suspect. He remained facing evil to keep his partner and the other victims on the scene safe. Thai did not give up. He was a helper and a hero until the end,” said Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

“I will take comfort in knowing that he died doing what he truly loved and what he was called to do. He died as he lived, protecting others,” said officer Thai’s niece Janet Thai.

“I know that one of the biggest, proudest moments for him was graduating from the academy. He always wanted to be a police officer. I believe that was his true calling. You really could see his face light up, his chest bold out, every time he puts on that badge, every time he puts on that uniform,” said officer Thai’s brother Thuong Thai.

“I know that you will be watching over us as we press forward. Rest in peace brother until we meet again. We love you. We will hold the line,” said office Hilton.

